'NCIS': Gary Cole and Katrina Law Join Season 19

NCIS is adding two series regulars for season 19 amid reports that Mark Harmon may have a limited presence next year.

Gary Cole has been cast as FBI Special Agent Alden Park and Katrina Law, who appeared in two episodes last season as Special Agent Jessica Knight, has been promoted to series regular, CBS announced Tuesday.

Additional details on Cole's character, who CBS insists is not replacing Harmon's Gibbs, will be revealed at a later time.

Law's Knight is a formidable REACT (Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team) agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. Sharp, athletic and tough, she is fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor.

"We haven’t shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet. Going into season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we’ve come to love over the 400+ episodes," Steven D. Binder, executive producer/showrunner of NCIS, said in a statement.

According to TVLine, Harmon is eyeing a much smaller presence in season 19 of CBS' top drama with the understanding that he will appear "in the low single digits" when it comes to his official episode count. The season 18 finale may have set up Harmon's new role as the boat Gibbs was on was blown up and his body was seen floating away in the distance.

Returning to NCIS are Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum. Emily Wickersham exited the series at the end of last season.

NCIS will air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT this fall on CBS. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.