Natti Natasha Reveals Pregnancy During Premio Lo Nuestro Performance

Congrats to Natti Natasha! The singer announced her pregnancy during her performance at Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday night.

Natasha wore a stunning white jumpsuit for her performance of "Antes Que Salga El Sol" with Prince Royce -- and it perfectly hugged her baby bump. The performer glowed on stage, and lovingly cradled her burgeoning belly. She received a special congratulations from Royce as they concluded the song.

This will be Natasha's first child. Fans couldn't help but freak out over her pregnancy reveal on social media.

OMG.... Natti Natasha looks so pretty pregnant #PremioLoNuestro pic.twitter.com/uzxhZlvey9 — Alexandra DelRosario (@Alexandradelr) February 19, 2021

Natti Natasha is pregnant! this is the tweet #PremioLoNuestro



pic.twitter.com/JadHGdVrwN — Natti Natasha Charts (@NattiChart) February 19, 2021

Natti Natasha just pulled a Beyonce and Cardi B revealed her baby bump 🤗 que cute! 🥰 #PremioLoNuestro — Viv-E-Anna (@VxoS04) February 19, 2021

Later in the show, while accepting the award for La Canción Del Año -- Tropical for "La Mejor Versión De Mí," Natasha opened up about her pregnancy. She called it a "blessing God sent her," and said it's another example of how women are warriors.

She added that doctors told her "so many times" that she could not be a mother, but here she is, now six months pregnant with her first child.

Natasha announced her engagement to longtime manager and Pina Records founder Raphy Pina earlier this month. "También quería gritarlo a los 4 vientos," she wrote on Instagram, which translates to, "I wanted to shout it from the rooftops." "I SAID YES 💍 @raphypina 😍 #Antesquesalgaelsol 🌓 #teampinatti."

The pair's engagement news came just three days after they hinted that they were dating at the end of Pina Records' new artist Fran Rozzano's music video "Inedito." They officially announced their relationship later that day on Instagram Live.

It's an exciting time for Natasha, who is nominated for seven awards at Premio Lo Nuestro this year. See more on the singer in the video below.