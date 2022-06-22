Naomi Osaka Teams Up With LeBron James for New Media Company

Naomi Osaka and LeBron James are teaming up for an exciting new venture! On Tuesday, the 24-year-old tennis champion announced the launch of her full-service media company, Hana Kuma, a platform to tell stories about different cultures, social issues and more.

"I've built my career taking a different approach than those around me," she wrote in an Instagram announcement. "And because my journey has been so different it's opened my eyes to all the incredible stories out there that aren't getting told. Stories that are global, about a variety of cultures and points of view, about important social issues."

"That's why I'm launching Hana Kuma, a media platform focused on stories that are culturally specific but universal," she added of her work with business partner Stuart Duguid. "Stories that are bold and playful like me."

Writing that she's "incredibly proud" to build a business that is a "true reflection" of herself, the athlete also shared her excitement for her partnership with James and Maverick Carter’s Springhill Company.

"I couldn't think of a better partner than @kingjames to do this," she added. "I'm so excited to do this with him, @mavcarter, @stu_duguid, @uninterrupted, and @makespringhill. Can't wait to share our stories 🐻🌸"

The media company is the latest of Osaka's ventures, including her beauty brand, KINLÒ, which is specifically made for melanated skin tones with products designed in collaboration with dermatologists. She's also launched a limited-edition womenswear denim line with Levi's, a collaboration with Nike and more.

Osaka, who has always been a vocal advocate for mental health, announced a partnership with Modern Health in May, a workplace mental health platform to raise further awareness and destigmatize mental health care among younger generations and marginalized communities.

"My whole life all I knew was to keep my head down and if something’s bothering me just deal with it internally no matter how bad it was. Thankfully the world has evolved a lot and recently I’ve been lucky enough to find great tools that are helping me on my journey, so I want to use the experience I’ve gained so far to help as many people as I can," the pro tennis star wrote in her announcement.

"I’m really excited and honored to be working with @modernhealthco to raise awareness and destigmatize the mental health space," she added. "Thank every one of you that has helped me on my journey and Modern Health for giving me a space to make an impact in an area that I feel is so important."