MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Reacts To Election Coverage Thirst Tweets

Steve Kornacki was not prepared to become a Chartthrob. The MSNBC anchor is now a Twitter sensation after his days-long, constant election coverage amid the 2020 presidential race. Celebrities including Chrissy Teigen and Billy Eichner expressed their support for the journalist, while social media gave him the Chartthrob nickname.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kornacki says his sudden social media stardom was "not something I was expecting."

"We were just so busy looking at the election results Tuesday night, Wednesday night, election week, and my friends and family started sending me these texts. They had to translate some of them for me," he admits. "I didn't quite understand what was happening, but it was quite an experience."

Twitter I know you well and I know you will THROW ASIDE AND FORGET KORNACKI AND I WONT ALLOW IT! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Just asked my hair stylist to give me the “Kornacki” — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 5, 2020

Kornacki didn't have time to take it all in though, as he was working practically nonstop from election day on Tuesday through Saturday, when the race was called for President-elect Joe Biden.

"I was in the studio by about 5 a.m. on election day. We went all through the day, all through the night, we were on overnight. I think it was about 50 hours straight at one point," he said. "I had a couple of naps during the week. It's such a blur."

"I remember I got out of there [when] we called the election, finally, mid-day on Saturday," Kornacki continued. "When I got home I fell asleep at about 6:30 Saturday night and I woke up at 10:45 in the morning on Sunday, which is the longest I've ever slept in my life."

Watch the video below for more on Kornacki.