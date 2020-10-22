Morgan Wallen's 2020 CMT Music Awards Performance Airs Following 'SNL' Cancellation

Morgan Wallen just rocked the 2020 CMT Music Awards stage! The 27-year-old country singer performed his hit track "Chasin' You" during Wednesday's show, where his video for the same song was nominated for Male Video of the Year. The award ultimately went to Luke Bryan for "One Margarita."

Wearing a casual T-shirt and jeans look, Wallen passionately delivered a performance of the track from Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee. The unique venue was lit with bottled and string lights, providing the perfect ambiance for the epic performance.

Wallen's time on the CMT stage was announced just days after his scheduled performance on Saturday Night Live was canceled due to his attendance at a party without COVID-19 safety protocols. Jack White ended up performing in his place.

Though the announcement of Wallen's CMT performance came after the SNL debacle, ET previously reported that his performance was filmed weeks ago, prior to the drama.

Following his SNL cancellation, Wallen apologized in an Instagram video.

"I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they’ve obviously affected my long-term goal and my dreams," Wallen said in part. "... I apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down."

"On a personal note, I think I have some growing up to do," he continued. "I think I’ve lost myself a little but I've tried to find joy in the wrong places, and it's left me with less joy. So I'm gonna go try to work on that."

Wallen added that he planned to "take a step back from the spotlight" while he worked on himself.

"I know I’m taking some heat -- a lot of heat -- online, but I wanted you guys to know that your messages of encouragement haven’t gotten unnoticed either," he concluded. "It may be a second before you hear from me but I’m going to go work on me... I love you."