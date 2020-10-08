Morgan Stewart Expecting First Child With Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart is pregnant! The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star is expecting her first child with Jordan McGraw, she announced on Instagram on Monday.

Stewart shared the news with friends and fans as she and McGraw learned the gender of their soon-to-be bundle of joy. "She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed," she captioned a video that showed her and McGraw popping a giant balloon to release pink confetti.

McGraw also announced the news on his Instagram. "Been working on my dad jokes for years," he wrote in his caption.

Stewart and McGraw's baby news comes just over a month after they revealed their engagement over Fourth of July weekend. The pair started dating in January after previously dating a decade ago. Their rekindled romance came months after Morgan and her former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star, Brendan Fitzpatrick, filed for divorce following three years of marriage.

McGraw's parents, Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, couldn't have been more excited to welcome Stewart to the family amid news of their engagement.

"Morgan, Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan. So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!" the TV personality commented on Stewart's engagement post last month.

See more celeb baby news in the video below.