Morgan Freeman Joins 'Kominsky Method' Final Season in First Promo

The Kominsky Method is adding even more star power to its cast for its last hurrah.

The trailer for the acclaimed comedy series' third and final season debuted on Thursday, and fans got a first look at some of the guest stars who will be joining the show -- including Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman and filmmaker Barry Levinson.

The two Hollywood icons will be guest starring as fictionalized versions of themselves in the celebrated Netflix comedy, starring Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an aging actor who who has made his name as an acting coach.

As fans see in the newly released trailer, the final season shows Sandy dealing with the loss of his longtime best friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin), who names him the executor of his estate.

The drama this season appears to revolve around Sandy getting another shot at a starring role when he's cast in a film, while simultaneously trying to execute his late friend's $10 million will and a seeming a potential rivalry with Freeman. Sandy's ex-wife, Roz (Kathleen Turner) also re-enters his life as their adult daughter daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) prepares to tie the knot.

The third season of The Kominsky Method -- which will also feature guest stars Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, Paul Reiser and Haley Joel Osment -- premieres May 28 on Netflix.