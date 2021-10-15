Miranda Lambert Gets 'Gussied Up' To Celebrate Husband Brendan McLoughlin's 30th Birthday

Miranda Lambert is celebrating her husband in style! The 37-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pics with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, from his 30th birthday.

In the sweet shots, Lambert stuns in a printed dress and cowboy boots, while the birthday boy sports a gingham jacket and jeans. The pair smiled for a selfie and posed for a full-length pic, before Lambert gave McLoughlin a kiss on the cheek.

"Gussied up to celebrate this dream boat today!" Lambert captioned the post. "Happy 30th Birthday @brendanjmcloughlin I love you so much. I’m so thankful to have you in my life. Cheers to the next 30 years! #30 #HappyBirthday."

Lambert also shared a clip of McLoughlin excitedly hugging his birthday gift, a KitchenAid stand mixer. "I might have gotten him the @kitchenaidusa for both of us!" she wrote. "Thanks in advance hunny for all the yummy you use this thing for!"

Getting dressed up for a night out is something both Lambert and her husband enjoy. In fact, at the ACM Awards in

April, the singer told ET that McLoughlin is "all about" getting red carpet ready.

"He's all glam," she said. "He's already picking out his jacket. He's great at it."

Lambert noted that McLoughlin, who recently starred in her "Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)" music video, is "chill" about all the glitz and glamour that is part of her career.

"What's fun is that he's not in the music industry anyways, so he's just happy to be there with me and let me do my thing," she told ET. "Then we kinda go home and resume life."

