'Minx' Canceled at HBO Max After One Season Despite Season 2 Renewal

Minx is officially done. HBO Max reversed its season 2 renewal, canceling the series after one season, according to multiple reports Monday.

The comedy series, which stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, had been picked up for a sophomore season in May and had reportedly finished filming recently.

“We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us,” Lionsgate TV, which produces the series, said in a statement to Variety.

The studio reportedly intends on shopping the show -- the first season of which will be taken off HBO Max -- in hopes of finding a new home.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya starred in the first season.

“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey," showrunner and executive producer Ellen Rapoport said in May at the time of the show's renewal. "Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in season 2.”

Parham spoke with ET in April about her personal hopes for more Minx in the future.

"We’ll see. I’m excited. I really hope we get more seasons,” the actress expressed at the time.