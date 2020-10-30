Mindy Kaling Dresses Up as Devi From Her Show 'Never Have I Ever' for Halloween: Pic

Who will she pick -- Ben Gross or Paxton Hall-Yoshida? Mindy Kaling is embodying the main character in her Netflix show, Never Have I Ever.

The 41-year-old writer and actress dressed up like Devi Vishwakumar, who is played by actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, for Halloween.

"What’s a’poppin?! Do you like my Halloween costume?" Kaling wrote in her caption, showing a comparison shot to Devi's style on the show.

Not only did Kaling dress up, she also enlisted her pals Elena Dole and Devyn Holbrook to play Devi's two love interests, Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

"They're the cutest," Kaling as Devi said in one clip on her Instagram Story.

Mindy Kaling/Instagram Story

Back in July, ET spoke with Never Have I Ever star Ramakrishnan about the second season of the breakout series.

"Mindy needs to be on season 2," Ramakrishnan told ET. "That's not negotiable. She needs to be on season 2. That would be awesome to be able to act with her! That'd be so jokes. Anybody could play a family member. She could play somebody in the school. She could do whatever."

