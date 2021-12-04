'Minari' Star Yuh-Jung Youn Candidly Thanks 'Very Snobbish' British People in Funny BAFTAs Speech

Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn stole the show at Sunday's BAFTA Awards. The 73-year-old South Korean actress won the Best Supporting Actress trophy at the annual British awards, accepting her win virtually with a speech that left the crowd in stitches.

"I'm just very honored to be nominated, no not nominated. I'm the winner now," she said as the virtual audience and her fellow nominees laughed.

Youn took a somber moment to recognize the passing of Prince Philip, the former president of the awards.

"I'd like to express my deep condolence for your Duke of Edinburgh," she shared.

But it was the actress' next line that caused the audience to break out in hysterics.

"Every award is meaningful, but this one, especially recognized by British people known as very snobbish people and they approve me as a good actor, so I'm very, very privileged and happy," she said, grinning as the predominantly British crowd laughed.

Presenter David Oyelowo even doubled over laughing at the comment.

Youn has also picked up a SAG Award for the role and is currently nominated for an Oscar.