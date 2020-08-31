Miley Cyrus Wows in Sparkly Sheer Dress at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Way to make an entrance! Miley Cyrus dazzled in a bold, black number at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The 27-year-old slayed in a strapless sheer dress with shiny embellishments that sparkled silver in the light. With black lining concealing her private parts, the rest of her body was on full display in the revealing outfit.

The songstress also wore sheer black gloves and strappy black heels.

She accessorized with a silver choker, chunky earrings and bright red lipstick.

Playing to the cameras, the "Wrecking Ball" singer pulled faces and stuck out her tongue as the flashes went off.

Cyrus is set to perform her song "Midnight Sky" at the awards show, which is being broadcast from New York City.



Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images

See more red carpet looks from the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards below.