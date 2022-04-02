Miley Cyrus Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I Am Feeling Fine so Don't Worry About Me!'

Miley Cyrus has tested positive for COVID-19, but she's not sweating the diagnosis because she says she's feeling fine.

The "Party in the U.S.A." singer took to Twitter on Friday and revealed that getting COVID comes with the territory as an artist who travels the world for performances and meeting fans. She tweeted, "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it."

A few minutes after that tweet, Cyrus assured fans she's feeling fine.

"Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time!"

Janie's Fund is Steven Tyler's charity event by way of a GRAMMYs viewing party. It's being held this year at the Hollywood Palladium. Cyrus had been slated to give a special performance. Janie's Fund is a philanthropic initiative aimed at bringing hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and broadcast live on CBS. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.