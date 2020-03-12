Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Liam Hemsworth in Candid Interview: How He Feels About It

Miley Cyrus got candid about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth and the "conflict" they experienced in a new interview -- but a source tells ET the actor isn't bothered. According to ET's source, Hemsworth is focused on his new relationship with Gabriella Brooks.

"Liam Hemsworth isn't upset by the recent interview Miley did where she says there was too much conflict in their marriage. Liam was very hurt when they initially broke up, but he has moved on now and is happy with Gabriella," the source shares. "He's very traditional and Gabriella shares the same values as him and gets along with his family. Their relationship is easygoing and they have similar upbringings and backgrounds."

In her interview on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM radio on Wednesday, Cyrus reflected on the events that led to her December 2018 wedding to Hemsworth.

The pair were first engaged from May 2012 to September 2013. They split for three years, but rekindled their romance in 2016. Their marriage lasted less than a year, with the couple announcing their separation in August 2019, following photos of Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter.

"We were together since 16," Cyrus said of her and Hemsworth. "Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged -- I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu -- which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything."

"I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house," she continued. "Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire."

Cyrus said she "clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him." "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," she shared.

As for what led to their breakup, the actress said "there was too much conflict" "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," she explained. "I don’t get off on drama or fighting."

