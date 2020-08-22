Miley Cyrus Mourns the Death of Her Grandma Loretta in Heartfelt Post

Miley Cyrus is mourning the death of her beloved grandmother and Tish Cyrus' mom, Loretta Finley. The "Midnight Sky" singer took to social media on Saturday to honor her "icon" in a heartfelt tribute. Cyrus posted an old video of herself talking about her Mammie, as well as photos of the two together.

"Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine," Cyrus began. "Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted."

The singer wrote that she will miss her Mammie for the rest of her life, adding that she will keep her spirit alive by "continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily."

Cyrus concluded her post by writing, "We will ache everyday you are not with us…."

Additionally, on her Instagram Story, the former Hannah Montana star also shared why she had been absent from the platform for a few days.

"I am completely heart broken [sic]. My Mammie is gone but never forgotten," she wrote. "She has always been a legend and will continue to live on thru love, compassion and kindness."

She also added that when she grows up, she hopes to be "just even a sliver of the incredible woman my Mammie was…and is."

Last week, Cyrus released her new single, "Midnight Sky," and opened up about her divorce to Liam Hemsworth, her trauma-filled “self-realization period” and more.

“I had a very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship,” she said, while discussing how she copes with heartbreak on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I’m very logical, very organized and very center, so I love lists. Every day I have a list of, ‘What do I want? How am I going to achieve it? What’s the next step? So, with heartbreak, I tried not to get lost in the emotion."

"It’s like a death when you lose a loved one -- it’s that deep,” she continued. “It feels like a death. So, to not get lost in the emotion [and] focus on the logic, make a list of what you were gaining and what you were losing -- what they were contributing to your life and what they were subtracting -- and value each of these things by 1 through 10, then add them all up. If the person was adding more to your life, then you know what’s expected for your next relationship. And, what they were subtracting, you will not accept ever again."

Cyrus is scheduled to perform during the MTV VMAs on Sunday, Aug. 30.

