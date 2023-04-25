Miley Cyrus Debuts Darker Hairstyle: See The Look

Once again, Miley Cyrus is changing things up.

The "Flowers" singer recently switched up her blonde highlights and added in some darker streaks. Although mostly brunette, the 30-year-old pop star did keep a few lighter streaks.

Cyrus debuted the look while attending The Daily Front Row's Seventh annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel. She presented the final award of the evening to Bradley Kenneth, who won Music Stylist of the Year.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

"It's my honor to model his genius," Miley said as she stepped away from the podium to show off her sexy all-black outfit. "When I look in the mirror and Bradley's vision is looking back at me, I can't help but say to myself, 'B**ch, you look sickening.'"

The singer wore a custom Atelier black satin corset paired with a leather pencil skirt from the Fall-Winter 2023 collection with leather gloves and Medusa Bow pointed pumps.

She added, "And this is daily."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

A day after the ceremony, which was held on Sunday, April 23, Cyrus shared red carpet pictures with fans, featuring her new look. "Congratulations to my best friend Bradley Kenneth who was OBVIOUSLY crowned stylist of the year," she tweeted along with the photos.

Congratulations to my best friend Bradley Kenneth who was OBVIOUSLY crowned stylist of the year. @Versace pic.twitter.com/rAkI4oYZSd — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 24, 2023

Cyrus has never been shy about trying out new hairstyles. In 2012, she introduced her edgy Bangerz era with a short platinum blonde pixie cut. Then, in 2020, Cyrus debuted a blonde mullet.

In a 2020 interview with Howard Stern, the singer said her hair is "some sort of reflection for my sanity, my sexuality, my sobriety."

She added, "The public really makes my hair, I guess, the kind of monitor of how I am doing, and it's really not their fault that they associate my hair and my identity and my wellbeing so closely because I basically... we drilled that into their brains for eight years of [Hannah Montana]."