Miley Cyrus Coming Out With Metallica Tribute Album

Miley Cyrus is taking her love for Metallica to a whole new level. In a conversation with fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview magazine, the 27-year-old singer revealed she's working on a Metallica cover album.

Cyrus did not reveal which songs from the legendary rock band will be on the album.

"We've been working on a Metallica cover album and I'm here working on that," Cyrus says when asked about what she's been up to. "We're so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I've been totally ignited."

Cyrus has shown that she's a huge Metallica fan before. She's covered their 1992 hit, "Nothing Else Matters," multiple times onstage, including at the 2019 Glastonbury festival.

Meanwhile, during her conversation with Owens, she also talked about being influenced by Iggy Pop.

"People ask me who I’ve studied for my movement on stage, and I always say Iggy Pop," she says.

"I usually feel pretty bottled-up, and performing is the only time I get to be myself in my fullest form," she continues. "It’s a f**king addiction, because when I’m not doing it, I just wish that I was."

Later, Cyrus told Owens about a bizarre encounter she says she had with a UFO.

"I had an experience, actually," she says when talking about the existence of extraterrestrial beings. "I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I'm pretty sure about what I saw, but I'd also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real."

"I was shaken for, like, five days," she continues. "It f**ked me up. I couldn't really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back. I didn't feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that's what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn't quite wrap my head around."