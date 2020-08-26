Miley Cyrus Celebrates 7 Years of 'Wrecking Ball': 'Feels Like a Lifetime Ago'

It's hard to believe Miley Cyrus is already celebrating seven years of "Wrecking Ball."

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to commemorate the iconic song, which was released on Aug. 25, 2013, along with the accompanying music video, which showcased Cyrus swinging nude on a ball and licking a sledgehammer. The track was featured on Cyrus' fourth studio album, Bangerz.

"7 years of Wrecking Ball. My concept of time is completely askew," Cyrus, 27, captioned the post. "Feels like a lifetime ago... but somehow only yesterday."

"Thank you for all the support you gave me then and of course the love you're continuing to show my art today," she added. "Forever grateful & inspired."

Cyrus opened up about having to "experience heartbreak" in her real life in order to write a song like "Wrecking Ball." At the time of its release, Cyrus was amidst a breakup from her on-again, off-again ex, Liam Hemsworth. The two ended up getting back together, even saying "I do" in December 2018, but split again after seven months of marriage.

"I had to, like, experience heartbreak to get to that song. I had to live it," Cyrus told Zane Lowe during an episode of Apple Music's Essentials Radio last week. "Again, it wasn't a song that got sent to me on a demo and I just go 'cut it.' I was living it publicly. And again, getting shamed at that time for the nudity in the video, and me pushing sexual boundaries, and beginning to experiment, being a pro-weed activist -- and it was just all of it at the time."

"But I look at my life, I don't like even to say the span of my career because I like looking at my life as a whole from the beginning and the end, and I persevere," she continued. "I've been through my relationship ... and perseverance is a word that I relate to, and I'm proud of, and glad that it can describe me as a person."

Flash forward to today, Cyrus is back with another new hit, "Midnight Sky," which she'll be performing for the first time at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The annual awards show, which also features performances by BTS, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, kicks off Sunday, Aug. 30.

Hear more in the video below.