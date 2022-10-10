Mila Kunis and Kelly Clarkson Bond Over Lying to Their Kids to Get Out of Playdates

Mila Kunis jokingly admitted to lying to her kids in an effort to alleviate their busy social calendars while appearing on a recent episode The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"This thing of like, if you invite one kid to a birthday, you have to invite the classroom?" Kunis told Kelly Clarkson on the host's talk show. "That's gotta go."

She and Clarkson then commiserated about feeling overwhelmed in relation to their children's schedules. "Everybody thinks I'm busy but my kids are so busy," Clarkson said. "There's always a party."

Kunis elaborated on the point, saying, "Because you get invited to 22 kids' birthday parties."

"How do you fit it all in?" Clarkson asked rhetorically. For both women, the answer involved a bit of deception.

"I totally lie to my children," Clarkson said. "I'm like, 'Oh, Disneyland is closed today.'"

Kunis laughed in response and told the fellow mom, "We just tell our kids we have plans when we don't. We all lie to our kids, OK?"

She added that she and husband Ashton Kutcher also use football as an excuse as well. When Clarkson said that she doesn't watch enough sports to invoke that reasoning, Kunis responded through another laugh, "Neither do I, hence the lies."

Kunis shares two children with Kutcher, 8-year-old Wyatt and 6-year-old Dimitri. Clarkson's two children, River and Remy, are the same ages.