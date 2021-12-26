Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Had to Quarantine for Christmas After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino had to spend Christmas in quarantine this year. The reality star revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to reveal the news of his illness, and that his family would be spending the holiday on lockdown as he battled the illness.

"So much to be grateful for this year. Romeo’s 1st Christmas, my 6th soberversary and the love of friends & family," Mike captioned the slideshow post, which included a number of photos of his wife, Lauren, and their 1-year-old son, Romeo. "Unfortunately I am not in any photos cause I am quarantining from testing positive from Covid yesterday."

"My symptoms are currently mild and I’m eating Christmas cookies in bed resting," he added. "Thank you to @osteria for the amazing spread for Christmas Eve. All the food you see was boxed up responsibly and put in the front of our home for family to pickup & enjoy. Thank you to my family friends and fans that have always supported me."

Mike optimistically concluded, "We are making best of a tough situation. Happy holidays & stay safe. The Comeback is always greater than the setback."

Lauren shared some photos from their intimate Christmas celebration as well, where she spent the night with her young son and the family dog -- while Mike stayed isolated in bed.

"Christmas Eve with Romeo Reign & Mosey 🧸 It’s a quarantine Christmas in our house as I’m sure it is for many of you reading this," she wrote. "We are lucky that Mike’s symptoms are mild 🙏🏼 praying for everyone affected by this over the holidays."

Throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Mike and Lauren commemorated their little boy's first Christmas with a slew of heartwarming baby photos showing their adorable son in some super cute X-mas onesies.

Back in April 2020, toward the start of the pandemic, Mike and Lauren were outspoken advocates for self-quarantining and worked with the New Jersey government to encourage others to do the same. In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith, the couple -- who had not yet welcomed their little boy -- opened up about their decision to spread the word about the importance of flattening the curve.

"We answered the call, and I'm very grateful to be a part of such a positive message," he shared. "We really wanted to be a part of using our platform to help people spread awareness about flattening this curve -- staying home, and if you have to go out, to be smart and practice social distancing."

