Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files to Divorce Singer After 3 Years of Marriage

At least heartbreak can provide some good material for future songs. Singer Miguel's wife, model Nazanin Mandi, has filed for divorce.

Mandi, 36, filed the divorce papers on Tuesday, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for wanting to terminate their union.

The documents, obtained by ET, do not specify a date of separation, instead that section reads "TBD" for the time being. The documents also state that a prenup is in place. The pair also share no children.

Mandi took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of snapshots -- including a famous series of photos of Nicole Kidman triumphantly cheering after her divorce from Tom Cruise was finalized back in 2001

"I don’t want it all .. I just want what’s meant for me," Mandi captioned the slideshow post, which also included a quote that read, "In a world that profits from subservience, a woman embodied in her truth is a wild and powerful force."

However, the pair announced that they had reconciled this past February, four months after first splitting up. They were last photographed together at a public event as recently as this past July, when they walked the carpet at the world premiere of Nope in Hollywood.