Michelle Williams Talks Motherhood, Holiday Plans After Welcoming Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

Michelle Williams is gearing up for the holidays after getting a truly heartwarming gift -- her third child!

The actress -- who recently welcomed an adorable baby with husband Thomas Kail -- walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film The Fabelmans, as part of AFI Fest 2022 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

Williams spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about the upcoming holidays and the actress admitted she's super excited to welcome the festive season.

"I really am [excited], I'm already singing Christmas songs," Williams marveled. "I just bought an advent calendar, I'm so excited."

And she's embracing the spirit, gleefully detailing the Christmas decor: "It's from Etsy, it's handmade, it's super beautiful... it is like little ornaments that you're gonna put on the tree. It's so cute!"

Williams and Kail -- a Tony-winning Broadway director -- were spotted out and about with their newborn earlier this month. The pair also share a 2-year-old son, Hart. Williams is also mom to 16-year-old Matilda, whose father is the late Heath Ledger.

In The Fabelmans, Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman -- a mother with a creative and ambitious son with dreams of being a filmmaker.

When asked about her thoughts on the best way to guide a child's interest and nurture their passion, Williams shared, "I think recognizing the individual and seeing them for who they are. That is separate from who you are or who you want them to be."

"Really, allow them to be themselves and to to help grow -- whatever that is, in whatever direction they want to go," she added.

The Fabelmans is in select theaters Nov. 11, and expands nationwide on Nov. 23.