Michelle Pfeiffer 'Was Surprised' to Return to the Superhero World After Playing Catwoman (Exclusive)

After first famously playing Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in 1992's Batman Returns, Michelle Pfeiffer never thought she would return to the superhero world, especially as Janet van Dyne in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I was surprised when it came my way and I was excited," she told ET's Nischelle Turner while promoting her return as the original Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, after first joking about not expecting to have to get "back into super uncomfortable wardrobes."

"You know, I don't think so… Actually, no," the actress said frankly.

Directed by Tim Burton, Batman Returns marked Pfeiffer's first entry into the superhero world, bringing Catwoman to life for the first time on the big screen in the direct sequel to 1989's Batman, both of which starred Michael Keaton as the titular Caped Crusader.

And during her conversation with ET, she revealed what drew her into playing Janet van Dyne, whom she first originated in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp and 2019's Avengers: Endgame before having a much beefier and more central role in the third Ant-Man film helmed by director Peyton Reed.

"Janet van Dyne was the founder of the Avengers. In fact, in my first meeting with Peyton, it's what got me very excited about playing this. He said, 'She's a founder of the Avengers and a very seminal part of this world,'" Pfeiffer recalled.

It also didn't hurt that she, once again, got to kick some serious butt onscreen. 'Women, we can kick butt, and we've been kicking butt for a long time," she quipped, before explaining that she likes "being physical."

"You know, it's challenging," the 64-year-old actress said of the stunt work required for this film. "And you know, I kind of like upending stereotypes about what women can do and for how long."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuts in theaters on Feb. 17.