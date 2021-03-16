Michelle Obama Responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey Interview

The former first lady was a guest on NBC News’ Today on Tuesday, where she reacted to the no-holds-barred special that first aired on CBS on March 7. Throughout the broadcast, titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Meghan and Harry addressed everything from "feeling trapped," to personal struggles with mental health and allegations of racism within the institution.

"Public service, it's a bright, sharp, hot spotlight, and most people don't understand it, and nor should they," Michelle told Jenna Bush Hager. "The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us in public service. It's about the people that we serve. I always try to push the light back out and focus it on the folks that we are actually here to serve."

When asked about the issue of race, Obama responded, "Race isn't a new construct in this world for people of color, and so it wasn't a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated."

"I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family," she continued. "I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all."

Two days after Harry and Meghan's interview aired, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, addressing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's allegations.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement read. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

As for the Obamas, they have been trying their best to find joy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to ET in a recent interview, Michelle opened up about life at home with her husband, Barack Obama, and their two children, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19.

"We have our health and we are together as a family. And we're not getting on each other's nerves, so we count our blessings," she explained. "We try to eat dinner together as a family every night. That's a pretty important ritual, so we usually have dinner at about 6:30, that's pretty regularly, and we have different kinds of foods."

"Pizza is on the list, it's one of the favorites, but it's pretty balanced," she added. "We usually try to have a delicious protein and a vegetable. And then depending upon what I'm trying to accomplish -- for me, personally, I may not have a carb -- but then there's my husband, who needs lots of food, eats tons of carbs. So we try to make sure it's balanced."