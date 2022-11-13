Michelle Obama on How She and Barack Are Handling Daughters Sasha and Malia Dating

Michelle and Barack Obama are doing just fine with their daughters dating! The former FLOTUS talked about Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, having grown-up relationships.

"I think it's wonderful," Michelle tells Robin Roberts during Sunday’s special 20/20 interview. "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people."

As for the former POTUS, he’s reacting to it surprisingly well. "Look, they are 24 and 21," she says. "They were in high school. They went to prom. They've lived life. And he's learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy."

Malia has been in a long-term relationship with Rory Farquharson. In April, Sasha was linked to former student-athlete, Clifton Powell Jr. -- the son of actor Clifton Powell Sr.

The Light We Carry author also shared that her girls are currently living together in Los Angeles. During her interview, the 58-year-old reveals her girls' hosting style.

"They had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis," she tells Roberts. "They realized they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us. And it's just fun, watching them become themselves."

One thing that made Mrs. Obama laugh -- Sasha and Malia's sudden care for nice things -- now that they have their own. Adding that she was "astonished" when they brought out the coasters to prevent water stains on their coffee table.

"They didn't care about the water marks on my table in the White House, but ooh they got their coasters out," she says. "So, you know, as you said, they were paying attention."

In April, during her last appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michelle opened up about her daughters' adult lives and how much of a change they have made in the men they like.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers,” she quipped. “Now they are bringing grown men home. Before it was just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

20/20 special “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts” premieres Nov. 13 at 10 p.m.