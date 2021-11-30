Michael K. Williams' Docuseries 'Black Market' Gets Emotional Season 2 Trailer

Michael K. Williams' final documentary project is making its debut. On Monday, Vice dropped a first look at season 2 of the late actor's TV docuseries, Black Market With Michael K. Williams, and revealed the installment premieres on Jan. 10.

Black Market features the Lovecraft Country actor as he explores the complex world of illicit trades and unravels how these criminal networks are reshaping our way of life. From diving into the gambling underworld in New York to interviewing gun runners in the South, Williams offers an unflinching look into the lives of people operating in these illegal markets and examines how these shadow economies have evolved since his journeys in the first season of the show.

"Our goal is just to simply show the world a window as to why people do the things they do. As they say, when the system fails you, you create your own system," Williams says in the trailer.

According to Vice, season 2 is "an intimate portrait of the conditions from which black markets arise and the cultural reasons behind why they persist." Williams will guide viewers as they explore the new era of credit card scams, how New York City's secret world of boosting and flipping has reshaped mainstream fashion, black market body modifications and more.

"Black Market is a testament to Michael K. Williams' dedication to criminal justice reform and social justice,” said Jesse Angelo, president of Global News and Entertainment, Vice Media Group. "Michael was a longtime friend of our Vice family and shared our belief in having all voices be heard -- especially those in marginalized communities. Michael's mission was to lift those voices up and we are honored to share this collection of new episodes."



"While completing Black Market has been very difficult given the loss of Michael, it's also been extremely rewarding to bring his vision for this season to the finish line," said Ben Freedman, Dion Sapp, Matthew Horowitz, David Laven and Matt Goldman, executive producers for Freedome Productions and Picture Farm. "Michael was a gifted storyteller, who poured his heart and soul into his work both on and off screen. Black Market serves as a bridge between them. Black Market was more than a TV show for Michael. It was a mirror to a life he lived. An everyday struggle to transcend life’s obstacles. That fight isn't always pretty but his documentary storytelling is a testament to the brilliance of everyday people making their way in a complicated world. We're incredibly proud to be able to share this work with you."

The first season of Black Market premiered on June 5, 2016, on the network (then named Viceland), and ran for 12 episodes. Season 2 will premiere on Vice TV on Jan. 10.