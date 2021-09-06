Michael K. Williams Dead at 54: Taraji P. Henson, Wendell Pierce and More Pay Tribute

Hollywood is in shock and mourning. Celebrated actor Michael K. Williams died on Monday and many of his famous friends and fans have taken to social media to share their condolences.
Williams' co-star in The Wire, Wendell Pierce, penned an emotional tribute to Williams on Twitter, sharing a heartfelt message of love and pain over his tragic, shocking death.
"The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss," Pierce wrote, in part. "A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth."
"He was proud of the artist he had become, asking for my advice long after he had surpassed any incite I could have shared. Always truthful, never inauthentic. The kindest of persons. Like two mischievous kids, we would laugh & joke whenever we would meet."
"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” his long-time rep, Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR, told THR. According to The New York Post, The Wire actor was found dead in the living room of his Brooklyn apartment Monday by his nephew.
Williams was made famous for his role as Omar Little in the cult-classic TV series The Wire and as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his role in the HBO horror drama Lovecraft Country.
"A lot of people knew him as Omar, I knew him as Chalky. I’m sure his family knew his as Michael," Chance the Rapper tweeted. "Thanks for all you gave to encourage, enlighten and entertain people you didn’t even know. Praying for your people."
Fellow star of The Wire, Isiah Whitlock Jr., also paid tribute, sharing, "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart."
"An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless," he added.
The outpouring of sadness, condolences and memories has continued throughout the day. Here's a look at some of the other tributes shared by Williams friends and fans:
