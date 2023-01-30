Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua-Directed Biopic

Lionsgate's upcoming biopic on Michael Jackson has crowned its King of Pop! Jaafar Jackson has been tapped to portray his uncle in the film, Michael, to be directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King.

Jaafar is the second youngest son of legendary singer, songwriter and producer Jermaine Jackson and already has his grandmother's approval for the role.

"Jaafar embodies my son. It's so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers," Katherine Jackson said in a statement.

The 26-year-old will lead the biopic, which promises to give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film will explore all aspects of Michael's life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

"I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael," King shared. "It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson."

"It's incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life," Fuqua added. "There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera."

Michael is slated to begin principal photography in 2023. The co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate will serve as producers alongside King, as well as John Branca and John McClain. Three-time Oscar nominee John Logan, who previously collaborated on Martin Scorsese's The Aviator with King, is penning the screenplay.