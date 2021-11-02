Michael Jackson's 19-Year-Old Son Blanket 'Bigi' Jackson Gives Rare Interview

Blanket "Bigi" Jackson is all grown up! The youngest child of the late Michael Jackson gave a rare interview on Monday, speaking to Good Morning Britain about how he and his siblings continue their late father's legacy, 12 years after his death.

"There's a lot of really cool stuff here. I think there's a lot of history in this house and studio here," Bigi, 19, said as he walked around a room filled with items from his dad's life. "That's what he was all about."

"That's just kind of what each of us want to do," he continued of his siblings Paris, 23, and Prince, 24, "make things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives."

Bigi also expressed his passion about addressing climate change, stating, "I do think it's important that we all know about it. I think we have work to do, but our generation knows how important it is."

EXCLUSIVE: Bigi Jackson speaks about his father, Michael Jackson's legacy for the first time.



Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is using his voice to call on world leaders to tackle the problem of climate change as COP26 begins. pic.twitter.com/920Zlk4usK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 1, 2021

Bigi's interview came just days after Prince spoke to the same British morning show, and opened up about his relationship with his siblings.

"When we were growing up, my father would say, 'We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that's all you'll ever have,'" Prince said. "That always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship."

"Because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example," he continued. "But, after his passing, and kind of us being thrown into the 'real world,' my siblings, honestly, they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind."

Now that they're all grown, Prince said that "it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of 'I'm the older brother.'"

"We're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas. They complement me in that way," he said. "Any moment I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to kind of blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them -- any little family dinner, any family outing -- is really a special moment for me."

Watch the video below for more on the Jackson kids.