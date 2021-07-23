Michael B. Jordan Developing Superman Project for HBO Max

Michael B. Jordan has an epic new project in the works.

ET confirms that the 34-year-old actor and his production company, Outlier Society, are developing their own Black Superman project for HBO Max. The story is set to center on the Val-Zod incarnation of the character. Val-Zod, who is one of the last Kryptonians of his universe, is the second to use the mantle of Superman. Outlier Society has hired a writer who is currently working on the script.

As of now, the superhero project will be a limited series that Jordan will produce and potentially star in. The actor has yet to officially comment on the matter. Collider was first to report the news.

Jordan is no stranger to superhero films. He co-starred in Black Panther as villain Erik Killmonger, as well as portrayed Johnny Storm, AKA Human Torch, in Fantastic Four.

While speaking with ET in May, Jordan noted that he wouldn't say no to a return to the MCU -- even though his character died in Black Panther.

"There's always a love I have for those characters and Erik is definitely one of those that means a lot to me," Jordan said about working with director Ryan Coogler again on the upcoming sequel. "So only if it's the right thing and it's impactful and if I could add something to it. If it means something then, yeah, I wanna be a part of that journey, you know?"

For more on Jordan, see below.