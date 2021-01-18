Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Soak Up the Sun on Romantic Getaway in St. Barts

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are soaking up the sun. The lovebirds were photographed together during a romantic getaway in St. Barts, seemingly in celebration of Harvey's recent 24th birthday.

In photos obtained by The Shade Room, 33-year-old Jordan and 24-year-old Harvey are all smiles. The couple can be seen getting extra cozy while enjoying a day in the water and riding jet skis. In one shot, Jordan embraces his bikini-clad girlfriend as he wraps a towel around her on their yacht.

The pair -- who first sparked romance rumors in November, when they were seen arriving at an Atlanta airport together just before Thanksgiving -- officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram earlier this month. A source told ET that they've been dating for more than four months, but have been friends for years.

According to the source, Jordan and Harvey "are really into each other" and have met each other's families. Harvey was adopted by Steve Harvey following his 2007 marriage to her mom, Marjorie Bridges.

"They have a lot of fun together and Michael has been ready for a serious relationship for awhile," the source added, noting that the actor has never gone public with a partner before.

On Wednesday, Lori Harvey posted a series of pics in honor of her 24th birthday. In response, her actor beau turned on the charm by getting flirty in the comment section.

For more on Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's romance, check out the video below.