Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett a Shout-Out After Oscars Loss

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors made sure to show some love to Angela Bassett at the 95th Oscars on Sunday.
Bassett was an odds-on favorite to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, in one of the night's biggest surprises, Jamie Lee Curtis ended up winning the trophy for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
However, the Creed III co-stars made sure to pay their respects -- in a low-key way -- when they hit the stage to present the award for Best Cinematography.
The handsome co-stars subtly gave Bassett a shout-out before getting to their scripted material, with Jordan nodding toward Bassett in the audience, and quietly sharing, "Hey, Auntie," the line his character, Erik Killmonger, famously delivered to Bassett's Queen Ramonda in the first Black Panther film.
"We love you," Majors added, with a supportive smile, before they got to the planned presentation.
It didn't go unnoticed by fans, who shared their love for the sweet shout-out.
The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Check out ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.
