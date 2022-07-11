Metallica Geeks Out With 'Stranger Things' 'Master of Puppets' Finale Duet

Metallica is paying tribute -- again!

The heavy metal band is practically giddy in a new full-circle TikTok moment, playing a "Master of Puppets" duet alongside Eddie Munson's jaw-dropping Stranger Things season four finale scene. James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo even look the part, repping matching Hellfire Club tees, natch.

"Eddie, this is for you!" the group captioned their video. In the Stranger Things scene, Joseph Quinn's character gives his all while performing the 1986 hit song in the Upside Down as a means to distract a swarm of demobats. Meanwhile, his Hawkins cohorts seize their opportunity to attack and end Vecna's reign of terror.

In the days following the Netflix series' two-hour season four finale, Quinn spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the "heartwarming" and "overwhelming" fan response.

"I think it might be the only world where like a sequence like that kind of can exist and it not feel ridiculous," he said of the show. "I mean, obviously it is ridiculous, but it feels earned and it feels fun and it feels like the perfect crescendo to this kind of crazy sequence."

While Metallica bassist Trujillo revealed on Instagram that his 17-year-old son, Tye, provided the guitar tracks for the show's cover, it was Quinn's own musical background that allowed him to play along seamlessly on screen.

"I was lucky that I kind of I've played guitar since I was quite young so I had kind of the foundations to take most of it," he told ET. "It's great fun, you know, who wouldn't wanna kind of be a rock star for an afternoon or an evening?"

Metallica has not been shy to gush over their song's inclusion in the hit series.

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," the band wrote on Instagram last week. "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?



"It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

Season 4 of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.