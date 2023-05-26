Melissa McCarthy Gives 'The Little Mermaid' Update and Teases New HGTV Show 'The Great Giveback' (Exclusive)

Melissa McCarthy is looking back at her time shooting The Little Mermaid with particular fondness!

McCarthy recently sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner -- alongside her cousin and HGTV co-star Jenna Perusich -- to promote her new HGTV series The Great Giveback, and she opened up about the seemingly bittersweet experience of wrapping filming on the long-awaited live-action remake.

"I was so sad when it ended," McCarthy shared. "That whole world, every single thing about it, from getting to work with [director] Rob Marshall to, like, every single part of that was like a like a wonderful dream that I did not want to wake up from."

McCarthy -- who played the evil sea witch Ursula in the film -- added that some of her favorite highlights included "singing with an orchestra and [doing] things that I never have gotten to do in my life."

"And she's such an incredible villain," McCarthy added.

"She's iconic!" Perusich chimed in.

"It was just a thrill. It was an absolute thrill," McCarthy marveled.

Meanwhile, McCarthy's equally excited about her new project with Perusich, The Great Giveback, where the pair renovate homes for deserving people who have made a difference in the lives of those around them.

According to the celebrated comic actress, the heartwarming show is meant to celebrate "remarkable people" whose "day-to-day life is just giving."

"Giving everything they have to other people. Giving love, giving companionship," McCarthy shared. "Over the last, how many years, the negativity is so loud. It always gets the microphone and the spotlight."

"We really wanted to do something to let everybody know, I think even ourselves, and to reassure [everyone], there's so much kindness and good in the world," she shared. "It's everywhere, it's just not always heard and so we really wanted to shine that light on how amazing people really are."

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich premieres June 13 on HGTV and Discovery+.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is set to swim into theaters May 26, 2023.