Melissa Joan Hart Says She Was Helping Children Off the Street Following Nashville Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart is reflecting on how she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, assisted in the aftermath of the Covenant Presbyterian School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday that left six dead.

On Tuesday, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress shared a video she said she delayed posting, explaining that she and Wilkerson helped young students who fled the shooting.

"Prayers today, Action tomorrow. This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story," she captioned the video.

Hart -- who is the mother of children ages 10, 15, and 17 -- began by explaining that she is a resident of Nashville and that this is the second time her family has lived in proximity to a school involved in a mass shooting.

"Hey, guys, for those of you that know, I live in Nashville and what's been going on here today," she began the video, referencing the shooting.

"My kids go to school right next to the school where there was a shooting today. We moved here from Connecticut, where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity. Luckily, we are all OK," she said.

Hart became emotional as she went into detail about how she and her husband came in contact with the students, and how they helped them to the evacuation location.

"My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences, and luckily our kids weren’t in today, and we helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway, that were climbing out of the woods, they were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school," she said while becoming visibly upset. "So we helped all these tiny, little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there. We helped a mom reunite with her children."

Hart ended her message with frustration and sadness.

"I don’t know what to say anymore. It is just, enough is enough. And just pray. Pray for the families," she added.

Three children, all age nine, and three adults were the victims of the mass shooting, which police say was carried out by a 28-year-old female, who was killed on the scene.

According to Newsweek, via a local Nashville reporter, some students and staff hid in a nearby forest as the shooting was carried out. Other students were evacuated and bussed to a local church, where they were reunited with their families.

Several celebrities within the Nashville community have come together to mourn the incident.

On Tuesday, Kelsea Ballerini pushed back the release of her video for "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too), which features a woman killing her husband, in light of the shooting.

"Hey, guys, yesterday was hard and we are still trying to process what happened," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "We're going to move the video premiere until a little later this week. Hug your people. Love you."

On Monday, other Nashville-based celebrities took to social media to share just how close to home it hit for them.

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson shared that her children were at home during the incident, but she saw children's ambulances, police cars and buses of kids in the aftermath of the incident.

Nashville-based star Kristin Cavallari also shared a picture of her holding her children and sharing that they weren't affected by the incident.

Other celebrities also took to social media to mourn.