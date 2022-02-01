Melanie Lynskey's Husband Jason Ritter Shares Epic Advice for Body Shamers

Melanie Lynskey's husband, Jason Ritter, has joined the chat on fighting body shaming -- and his words are biting.

The actress, who is at the center of one of TV's must-watch new series, Yellowjackets, has shined a light on the body shaming she has been facing as she stars on the hit show. In January, she revealed in aRolling Stone interview that even a member of the show's production told her, "I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer." The person's comments spurred Lynskey's co-star, Juliette Lewis, to write a letter to the producers.

While social media can be a double-edged sword -- often providing a platform for trolls to criticize her -- it's offered Lynskey another medium to speak out against the very comments targeting her. "The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered," she recently tweeted in response to a since-deleted tweet. "Most egregious are the 'I care about her health!!' people…b*tch you don’t see me on my Peleton! [sic] You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy."

And if she needed any more backup, Ritter was there with a few more final words.

"If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else's body," he wrote, "they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun."

If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else’s body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun https://t.co/5UyaHmR4JS — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) January 29, 2022

While she fights the body chatter off-screen, Lynskey made a conscious effort to avoid it for her character, too.

"It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better,'" she told Rolling Stone. "I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to to [sic] watch it and be like, 'Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.' That representation is important."