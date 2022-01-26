Melanie Ham, YouTube Star, Dead at 36 After Battle With Cancer

Melanie Ham has died. The DIY YouTuber with more than 800,000 subscribers died on Jan. 12 after a battle with cancer, her husband, Robert Ham, announced earlier this month. She was 36.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie," Robert wrote. "If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious disease. Over the past few months things have been progressively getting worse and we’re thankful that we made it to this point through the holidays and tried to make every moment count."

"We are short 9 days of our 16 year anniversary," he continued. "My family, our doctors, our nurses and especially Melanie fought until the end and did all we could do to avoid today, but that is not our path. Let me reassure all those rooting for us, Melanie fought like a warrior queen."

Robert continued by writing that, "despite the deep grief my family and I feel today we want to celebrate an amazing woman and a life well-lived."

"She loved passionately, created beautifully, provided abundantly and was my best friend all the way to the end," he wrote. "... She was an extraordinary woman and God has another beautiful angel. She can now walk, and sing, and dance in a way her body did not allow over the last few months. She relied on her faith in Jesus all the way to the end and she will always be with me."

Robert ended his post by noting that he's "so immensely grateful" for the supportive he's received, adding that his wife was "so loved."

"Peace and love to you all, hug those you love today, put up a toast of Bourbon (her favorite, that she hasn’t partaken in during her journey) and say a prayer for my beautiful, strong children," he concluded, referencing the daughter and son that he and Melanie share.

In a separate post, Robert revealed that a celebration of life, which will be livestreamed, is planned for Melanie in Valencia, California, on Jan. 29, and that colorful clothes are encouraged for attendees.