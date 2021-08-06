Meghan McCain Says Goodbye to 'The View': 'It's Been the Best of Times and the Worst of Times'

Meghan McCain has officially left The View. On Friday, the 36-year-old conservative commentator celebrated her final day on the ABC talk show with two special guests -- her mom, Cindy McCain, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

"I am so proud of Meghan. What I look forward to, in many ways, is to see more of her and to certainly see more of my granddaughter, Liberty," Cindy, 67, shared. "I think she's done a wonderful job. I love her independence."

Cindy also spoke about her late husband and Meghan's father, John McCain.

"Her dad would be so proud of her and I wish you the best in whatever endeavor she chooses to do, but I'm glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now," Cindy said. 'It's important."

Cindy noted that the late Arizona senator championed his daughter joining the show prior to his death.

"He wanted her to have an opportunity to really express herself and spread her wings a little more," she shared. "It was really his suggestion and his idea that she do this when offered the job and I know he's really proud of her right now. I know he is."

.@cindymccain reflects on her daughter @MeghanMcCain’s time on @TheView, telling us that Sen. John McCain would be “so proud” of their daughter.



“I wish her the best in whatever endeavor she chooses to do.” https://t.co/kS1p3Jmn3v pic.twitter.com/lHYi5yJE8s — The View (@TheView) August 6, 2021

Meghan also addressed the audience and her fellow panelists, saying, "This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life. It's been, honestly, the best of times and the worst of times in all ways on and off this show."

She concluded by saying, "Thank you all from the bottom of my heart, and I hope that our executive producer, Brian, can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past four years as much as I probably have."

.@MeghanMcCain shares her final words as co-host as she leaves @TheView: “Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the last four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible.”



“This has been a really wild ride.” https://t.co/kS1p3Jmn3v pic.twitter.com/N4QhKngBfZ — The View (@TheView) August 6, 2021

Meghan first announced her exit in early July on the show.

At the time, Meghan noted that the COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of things for her as she found herself pregnant and quarantining in Washington, D.C. She gave birth to her and husband Ben Domenech's daughter, Liberty, in September.

"COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way at least for me -- the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like," she said. "When I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps and her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here."