Meghan McCain Responds After Receiving Backlash for Calling New York City a 'War Zone' Amid Protests

Meghan McCain is clarifying her thoughts on the protests going on after the death of George Floyd. The 35-year-old The View co-host has been receiving backlash for her tweet on Tuesday, when she likened her neighborhood in New York City to a "war zone" amid the protests. Nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism have been ongoing following the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

"My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone," McCain wrote. "DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this."

Former Saturday Night Live writer Kristen Bartlett responded to the tweet and claimed McCain was exaggerating.

"Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine," she wrote.

Another Twitter user called her an "insane drama queen," while another comment read, "Your Dad is beaming on you today. He sacrificed for the lives of all Americans- Black and White. Why can't you have his backbone?"

On Wednesday, McCain explained her current head space.

"1. I am six months pregnant - a gossip organization is about to run a story of where me and my family are currently," she wrote. "I sent a tweet yesterday based on the news I saw happening in midtown we all have been watching all over different media platforms... "

"2. I support the peaceful protests, their movement but am absolutely heartbroken about the destruction in the city I have loved since I moved to when I was 18," she continued. "It is important to have your voice heard and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy."

On Tuesday, McCain also Instagrammed a quote from her late father, John McCain, reading, "We are three-hundred-and-twenty-five million opinionated, vociferous individuals. We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates. But we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement. If only we remember that and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country we will get through these challenging times. We will come through them stronger than before. We always do."

