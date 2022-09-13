Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd's 'Mean, Nasty' Comments and 'Toxic Mean Girl' Daytime Talk Culture

Meghan McCain and Sherri Shepherd probably won't be mending fences anytime soon.

The 37-year-old pundit sat down for an interview on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live where, once again, the Bravo host found himself in the middle of a war of words between the women. It was on Cohen's Watch What Happens Live that Shepherd first made headlines for criticizing McCain's turn as a co-host of The View in 2018 -- and where she, again, called McCain the most "disappointing guest" during her own tenure on The View in a more recent appearance earlier this year.

Though both women have served as hosts on the ABC talker, their roles on the series never overlapped.

"I mean, look, I don't know Sherri Shepherd," McCain told Cohen when asked about Shepherd's remarks. "She was on the show, like, 15 years before me when I was in high school. So I don't know why anyone's under the impression that we're close friends. I think she has a new show coming out. She's looking for publicity. A really easy way to get publicity is to try and fight with me."

McCain noted that she reserves most of her fighting power these days for people like Arizona politician Kari Lake, rather than entertainers.

"The thing that makes me the most sad about it is The View is really hard. And I think anyone who's done it knows how hard it is. And there's also this, like, toxic mean girl reputation that's not only with The View, but in daytime talk in general. And I wish we would all just stop. There's no need to be nasty," she said.

"This isn't the first time she's done it. She did it on your show multiple times when I was on The View. And then obviously after, and I don't understand it. I don't know why anyone would be under the impression I'm close friends with her. Like, obviously we are not, and I'm not up in my feelings about it," she continued. "I never think about her at all. And it just seems like a really mean, nasty thing to do and a very strange way to start your new talk show that's supposed to be, like, light and positive for women to, like, trash someone in."

McCain also took issue with the idea that she was being targeted, specifically.

"I know what she's doing. I mean, we're all smart," she said. "She's, like, throwing shade and making it a point to say, like, 'All the alumni at The View get along and braid each other's hair and go to sleepovers, except Meghan, the ultimate mean girl, bad girl.'"

While McCain has previously said she'll "never return" to The View, there is one co-host from the ABC daytime talk show whom she still keeps in touch with. During an appearance on the Reality With the King podcast, McCain opened up about her time on the show and the bond she still shares with her former co-worker, Sunny Hostin.

"Sunny is one of the greatest TV presences in all of television. I keep telling her she should have her own show," McCain said of Hostin. "I don't know why MSNBC isn't trying to poach her for Rachel Maddow's spot."

Meanwhile, Shepherd's new daytime talk show, Sherri, debuted on Sept. 12.