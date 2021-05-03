Meghan Markle's Friends and Celebs Support Her Amid Bullying Accusations

Meghan Markle's closest friends and celebrities are showing their support amid bullying allegations against her.

Earlier this week,The Times published an article which claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied her royal aides and made them cry. A spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry has denied the allegations in a statement to ET, calling the allegation a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation." Sources informed the publication that a bullying complaint was filed against Meghan by a royal staffer in 2018. The complaint allegedly claimed she "drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member."

Following the allegations, Buckingham Palace announced it would be launching an internal investigation.

Gabrielle Union retweeted a number of comments from people, including Roxane Gay, defending Meghan.

"Those British papers really cannot tolerate that Prince Harry loves a black woman. He was right to leave. I don’t even think it was a hard decision. They will never ever stop trying to tear Meghan apart. It’s absolutely grotesque," Gay wrote, which Union reposted. "And for his family to question that decision, and do all these passive aggressive things to try and get ahead of the Oprah interview. To punish him for protecting his wife and babies. Smh. It’s a shame. I know they are fine but I feel for them nonetheless."

And for his family to question that decision, and do all these passive aggressive things to try and get ahead of the Oprah interview. To punish him for protecting his wife and babies. Smh. It’s a shame. I know they are fine but I feel for them nonetheless. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 3, 2021

Halle Berry also seemingly showed her support, tweeting, "It's Still Protect Black Women," which also got an RT and "ALWAYS" from the former Bring It On star.

Union also posted a Brady Bunch GIF of Christine Taylor's Marcia Brady saying, "Sure, Jan."

Jameela Jamil also spoke out tweeting, "IF THIS IS WHAT THE ROYAL FAMILY IS COMFORTABLE DOING TO A HEAVILY PREGNANT WOMAN PUBLICLY.... can we even IMAGINE what they put her through privately? They seem terrified. Her interview hasn’t even aired yet. What are they covering up? The stench of their desperation is rotten."

IF THIS IS WHAT THE ROYAL FAMILY IS COMFORTABLE DOING TO A HEAVILY PREGNANT WOMAN PUBLICLY.... can we even IMAGINE what they put her through privately? They seem terrified. Her interview hasn’t even aired yet. What are they covering up? The stench of their desperation is rotten. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 4, 2021

She also reposted a video of the late Princess Diana talking about "strong women" and how that confuses people.

Meghan's longtime friend, Janina Gavankar, also tweeted that the duchess is "kind, strong, open."

"Here’s what she’s not: 'a bully.' ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief," she added. "The truth shall set you free."

I have known Meghan for 17 years.

Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: “a bully”.

ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief.

The truth shall set you free. — janina gavankar (@Janina) March 4, 2021

Chance the Rapper also shared his opinion on the matter.

Do y’all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2021

As for Chrishell Stause, the Selling Sunset star expressed that she was shocked "that people hate her so much. I worry about people’s sanity who can attach so much hate to someone they dont know."

My timeline is very pro Meghan Markle which I love. But I just scrolled some of the comments on a news site’s post & it was almost shocking that people hate her so much. I worry about people’s sanity who can attach so much hate to someone they dont know. 🤯 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) March 4, 2021

Suits writer Jon Cowan also came to Meghan's defense, describing his experience working with her on the series.

"Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book. https://t.co/7JD3ig6tws — Jon Cowan (@JonCowan2015) March 3, 2021

One of Meghan's college friends and producer Lindsay Roth also praised her, writing in part, "Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues."

Jessica Mulroney, who is also known to be close with Meghan, also liked Lindsay's post.

Amid the controversy, people on social media have also been bringing up an interview with Diana where she's asked if she believes "the firm" was waging a campaign against her.

"Yes I do. Absolutely," she firmly says. "I was separated wife of the Prince of Wales and I was a problem. It never happened before, 'What do we do with her?'" She also expressed that "she won't go quietly…I'll fight till the end."

I remembered this interview like it was yesterday. It was heartbreaking to hear what Princess Diana went thru w/The Firm aka BRF. I have no doubt it will be even more heartbreaking to hear what Meghan Markle/Duchess of Sussex is going thru 25 yrs later. I love you Meghan & Harry. pic.twitter.com/3btP0AMLUG — Katrina 🕊️🌸🛡️ (@dazzlegal) March 4, 2021

Meghan expressed the same sentiments in the latest promo for her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey. In a clip of Sunday's Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, Oprah asks the former actress how she feels about having the Palace hear her speak her and Prince Harry's truth.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan replies. "And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there's a lot that's been lost already."

The couple is expected to share more details behind their royal exit and how they've handled the harassment they've endured during their tell-all interview with Oprah, airing on CBS on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a source told ET on Thursday that Meghan and Harry's relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is strained.

"Things are tense," the source said. "And while Harry loves his grandmother and grandfather, the timing of the Oprah interview has complicated matters." See more in the video below.