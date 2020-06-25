Meghan Markle's DL1961 Skinny Jeans Are Under $85 on Amazon Summer Sale

The jeans, now starting at $84.99 (regularly $132.90), feature a low rise, form-fitting shape and contoured waistband. This comfy, versatile pair can be styled in numerous ways whether it’s with a simple tee, polished button-down shirt or a floaty top like Markle’s. They're offered in 36 colors, too, so you can collect as many pairs as you want.

Other royal-approved style staples are on sale as part of the Amazon fashion summer sale. Markle’s Veja sneakers are 25% off and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are priced under $33.

While you’re shopping these royal fashion favorites, be sure to check out other deep discounts from big brands such as Levi’s, Calvin Klein and Kate Spade on the Amazon Big Style Sale. Shop markdowns on dresses, sandals, luggage and sunglasses you can’t miss.