Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel All Shop at Madewell -- and It’s Having a Huge Sale

Madewell is treating shoppers to an extra discount on sale items on the store's website. Take an extra 30% off on select sale styles with promo code GIANT at checkout.

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for its durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.