Meghan Markle Is Not Writing a Memoir Despite Speculation

As the world anticipates the release of Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir, Spare, rumors have been swirling that his wife, Meghan Markle, will also be releasing a tell-all book.

This week, a Daily Mail source claimed that Markle is "contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight."

However, ET has learned that reports of Markle writing a memoir are not true.

The Duchess of Sussex is a previously published author, with her children's book, "The Bench," released in June 2021. The reports also hint toward Prince Harry's multi-book publishing deal with Penguin Random House -- which is releasing Spare -- as a factor in Markle's rumored future memoir.

The Duke of Sussex's book is set to be released on Jan. 10. The memoir will reportedly touch on everything from Harry's childhood in the public eye, his military service in Afghanistan and becoming a husband to Markle and father to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The tell-all was set to be released in 2022 but was pushed back following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

"Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on," the press release for the memoir reads, adding that this is Harry's story "at last," complete with "raw, unflinching honesty."

In October 2022, ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, shared that the duke's autobiography is the greatest concern to the royal family.

"The greatest threat and the greatest concern, certainly for the royals, is the forthcoming autobiography," Nicholl said. The reason for alarm, Nicholl shared, is that the royals simply "don't know what to expect" from what could be a bombshell of a book.

"There's a lot of rumors that Prince Harry is making possibly last-minute edits to the book," she noted. "Also, in light of the queen's death, the sensitivity, perhaps, of some of the passages that he's written about."

Nicholl continued, "So, the autobiography's been shrouded in secrecy, and I think it is a case of belts and braces, and the palace really is preparing for what's to come."

The memoir release comes nearly 18 months after Penguin Random House first announced its multi-book deal with the Duke of Sussex in July 2021. It will be published in 16 languages worldwide and will have an audiobook read by Prince Harry himself.

Proceeds from the book will go to various charities including Sentebale and WellChild, organizations to which Harry has already made sizable donations.