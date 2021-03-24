Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Exit From Royal Family to Become Lifetime Movie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family is officially being turned into a Lifetime movie.

The third film in the franchise, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, has been greenlit for a fall 2021 premiere, the network announced Wednesday.

According to the synopsis, Escaping the Palace "reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie." It will also address Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, disappointment that "The Firm" was not defending them against press attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself, a reference to his late mother Princess Diana's death. The fictional movie will also touch on the fallout within the royal family that may have played a role in their break from royal ties.

Casting is currently underway, with filming set to begin in the spring.

The news comes one year after Lifetime announced it was developing a third film, which was to be about the couple's decision to step back as “senior” members of the royal family, the first year of Archie's life and their move to California.

Since then, a lot has changed for Meghan and Harry, especially following their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on March 7. And it's apparent the ground covered in Escaping the Palace was updated to reflect Meghan and Harry's bombshells from their CBS interview and the subsequent response from Buckingham Palace and beyond.

The third film in the franchise follows 2018's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which followed the love story of newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan, and 2019’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, which pulled back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family during their first year of marriage. Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser played the couple in the first movie, while Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field took over the roles for the follow-up.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.

