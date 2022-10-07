Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation Announces New Grant Benefiting Inspirational Women

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation is paying it forward, with a new partnership that'll award $1 million to women experiencing financial hardship.

The foundation -- in conjunction with The VING Project -- invite individuals between the ages of 14 and 18 years old to nominate a woman who has inspired them but is also navigating life's challenges. If chosen, the individuals who submitted nominations will have the opportunity to give a $1,000 grant to the woman they nominated.

The VING Project describes itself as "a national movement sparking the next generation of givers." In a video posted to The VING Project's YouTube channel last month, high school students can be seen preparing to give $1,000 to those closest to them. The recipients are in utter shock at the incredibly kind gesture.

"Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women, and the spirit of giving," said the Duchess of Sussex in a press release announcing the partnership. "With the return of Archetypes, Archewell Foundation and VING have come together to create the perfect combination of these loves. By donating $1 million in grants to women in need, our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age. I’m very proud of this partnership and the good we hope to see come from it."

Those who wish to submit nominations must be U.S. residents, non-extended or immediate family members, and in need of financial assistance to be eligible.

It's been a big week for Harry and Meghan, Aside from the new partnership, the couple made a bold statement when they released some regal portraits, just days after the official royal portraits were released, in which they were notably absent.

Then, on Thursday, Harry was among a group of public figures who made explosive allegations in a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers -- the publisher behind the British tabloids the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline -- claiming they were the victims of phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy.

According to the law firm representing Harry, the group all claimed in their separate lawsuits that they "have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers."

Some of the allegations include the hiring of private investigators to bug their cars and homes as well as ordering the bugging of their live telephone calls. The group also alleges Associated Newspapers paid police for inside information and impersonated staff at hospitals and clinics to obtain sensitive information. They also allege having their bank accounts and financial transactions accessed "through illicit means and manipulation."