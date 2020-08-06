Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Talking With Community Leaders to Get Involved in Black Lives Matter Movement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking to use their platform to help fight racial inequality and injustice. ET has learned that Meghan and Harry have been talking to community leaders about how they can get more involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. The news comes days after Meghan spoke out about the tragic death of George Floyd in a message to the graduating class of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School.

"I wasn't sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart, and I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing," Meghan began her address. "Because George Floyd's life mattered. And Breonna Taylor's life mattered. And Philando Castile's life mattered. And Tamir Rice's life mattered. And so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we don't know."

The former Suits star encouraged graduates to use their voices to be examples in their community and the world.

"You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice," she said. "You're going to use your voice in a stronger way than you've ever been able to because most of you are 18 or you're going to turn 18, so you're going to vote."

Meghan and Harry are currently living in Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son, Archie, following their exit from royal life. See more in the video below.