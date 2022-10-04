Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in New Portraits After Senior Royals Release Image Without Them

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have two new portraits all their own. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for a dramatic photo of themselves holding hands and looking regal ahead of the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England, which they attended just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

In the photo, which was taken by one of the couple's favorite photographers, Misan Harriman, who has photographed them before, Meghan wears a bold red jumpsuit and stands in front of her husband. They both sport soft smiles and are holding one another's hands. Harriman also shared a black-and-white photo of the couple from a side profile, once again holding hands as Meghan prepares to take the stage to give a speech at the opening ceremony for the summit.

The new photos were released just days after the senior members of the royal family released a new official portrait without Harry and Meghan, which was taken at a Buckingham Palace reception they were uninvited to during their time in England amid events surrounding the queen's death.

The royals' portrait features King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, all clad in black at the reception held for Heads of States and official overseas guests who were in the country Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Sept. 19.

At the time, ET learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially asked to attend the reception for world leaders, but there was an about-face when they were suddenly uninvited. As for the reason for the disinvite, ET was told that the reception was for working royal family members only. Harry and Meghan officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2021.

Though Harry and Meghan attended several events surrounding Queen Elizabeth, including her state funeral, the couple's tension with the royal family was noted throughout the very public period of royal mourning.

