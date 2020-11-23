Megan Thee Stallion Twerks It Out During Energetic Debut Performance of 'Body' at 2020 AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion is turning up the heat. The rapper hit the stage at this year's American Music Awards for a debut TV performance of her racy new single, "Body."

After an introduction from the show's host, Taraji P. Henson -- who also has a cameo in the song's music video -- Megan dramatically descended from the sky, reclining in an aerialist's ring to kick off her set.

Megan brought down the house with her enthusiastic, body-positive number. Rocking a skintight black bodysuit, and flanked by backup dancers, Megan brought her trademark style and unapologetic sexuality to the risque performance.

"I love MY body and NOBODY OWNS IT BUT ME🔥" Megan wrote, quoting her own song, when she shared a video of the performance to Twitter.

I love MY body and NOBODY OWNS IT BUT ME🔥 https://t.co/3jPlOJJzJL — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 23, 2020

The performance is just part of Megan's big night at the AMAs, where she's also nominated for five awards -- the most of any female performer.

Earlier this week, Megan spoke with ET about her new album, Good News, and about delivering her debut performance of "Body" at the star-studded awards show.

"I'm always surprised and I'm always excited and happy," she said of getting to perform on the awards show stage. "I just always want to impress my Hotties. Like, I always want them to feel like they went on the journey with me -- and they are going on the journey with me. So I'm just so excited to be in the spot that I am now, because for everybody who's been watching me until this point, you know how hard I worked and you know how passionate I am about music and just the fact that we made it this far. Like, we need to pat all ourselves on the back."

Check out the video below to hear more from the "Savage" artist.

Keep up on all the awards handed out during the AMAs. Here's the complete 2020 American Music Awards winners list.