Megan Thee Stallion to Guest Star in ‘P-Valley’ Season 2 -- Get Your First Look at Tina Snow

Megan Thee Stallion is headed to The Pynk! The rapper will play “Tina Snow” in an upcoming episode of P-Valley’s second season. Stallion’s character will play homage to the rapper’s alter ego, whose name also happens to be the title of her second EP.

Ahead of her onscreen appearance, the rapper made a voice cameo during episode two, “Seven Pounds of Pressure,” when DJ Neva Scared (Brandon Gilpin) reveals to Lil’ Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) that he’s working with an Atlanta-based artist. “Run that beat back for a real b***h,” Stallion is heard saying as Snow.

Starz

The news of her P-Valley role comes after it was recently revealed that she contributed an original song to the acclaimed Starz series’ soundtrack. The record will be featured in an upcoming episode of season 2, hopefully alongside her onscreen debut.

Stallion, meanwhile, joins the series’ growing roster of famous fans, including Cardi B, who many have hoped would appear on the show, Niecy Nash, Snoop Dogg and others. When it comes to their support, Nicco Annan, who plays Uncle Clifford, says, “It’s really inspiring.”

“And also, it’s affirming,” the actor continues. “It’s encouraging when people who have the platform reach out to those who are now stepping up to the pedestal. It’s a sharing of light, you know.”

P-Valley season 2 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.